SpaceX launch from California sends 26 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit

WASHINGTON, 18th June, 2025 (WAM) -- SpaceX successfully launched another batch of 26 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit on 16th June, further expanding its global broadband internet constellation.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. This mission marked the rocket booster’s third flight and was part of the Group 15-9 deployment.

Just over eight minutes after launch, the satellites reached orbit, and final deployment occurred after a second stage burn nearly an hour into the mission. The flight also included a successful landing of the Falcon 9’s first stage on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

