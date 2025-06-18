Sharjah launches scholarly research programme for students

SHARJAH, 18th June, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of Sharjah’s vision to build a knowledge-based economy and strengthen investment in national talents, the Rubu’ Qarn Centre for Science and Technology has launched the "Scholarly Research Programme" under the slogan “Research with Impact.” This is an intensive, year-long national research experience targeting high school students from across the Emirates.

The programme focuses on empowering youth to engage in practical scientific research within environments that simulate real-world challenges. Students will work under the supervision of a distinguished group of experts and specialists.

The programme is structured into four progressive levels: Foundational skill-building, practical application, advanced development and publication, and final projects with real societal and academic impact

This initiative aligns with Sharjah’s strategic direction to support research and innovation as a cornerstone for sustainable development, reinforcing the emirate’s role as a scientific and knowledge hub in the region.

The programme aims to enrol 40 to 60 motivated students from grades nine to twelve. Registration is now open ahead of the programme’s launch on 9th August, 2025, at the Rubu’ Qarn Centre for Science and Technology headquarters in Sharjah.