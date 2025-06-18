International disability conference set for October 1

SHARJAH, 18th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the International Scientific Conference on People with Disabilities and Adapted Physical Education will commence on 1st October.

The Khorfakkan Club for the Disabled extended its sincere gratitude to His Highness for his unwavering support of people with disabilities and his commitment to fostering an inclusive society that promotes scientific and research-based understanding of disability-related issues.

Abdullah Saleh Al Naqbi, Chairman of the Khorfakkan Club for the Disabled, expressed pride and deep appreciation for the unwavering support of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah in improving the lives of people with disabilities.

He emphasised that the conference marks an important milestone in raising the scientific profile of disability issues, reflecting His Highness's enduring commitment to placing people with disabilities at the heart of human development efforts in the emirate.

He added that the initiative stems from the belief that true empowerment begins with knowledge. Specialised clubs, he noted, must not only focus on athletic achievements but also on producing research, fostering partnerships, and launching high-impact initiatives that enhance the lives of this important segment of society.

Louai Saeed Allay, Vice Chairman of the Khorfakkan Club for the Disabled and Chairman of the Conference Executive Committee, stated that His Highness’s patronage reflects the culmination of years of accumulated institutional knowledge and experience.

He affirmed that this year’s edition builds upon previous successes, with improvements in both organisational planning and scientific engagement. The goal is to elevate the conference as a practical and influential platform that yields real-world recommendations and policy insights in the disability field, aligning with Sharjah’s pioneering vision.

The conference will feature participation from leading researchers and experts, aiming to produce actionable recommendations to advance disability-related programs both locally and regionally.