Sharjah Police complete over 1.3 million transactions

SHARJAH, 18th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Police Headquarters achieved a customer happiness rate of 97.8% in 2024 for its traffic, criminal, and community services—an accomplishment that reflects the ongoing efforts to develop the police work system, provide high-quality services that meet public expectations, and contribute to enhancing quality of life and sustained happiness.

Colonel Dr. Sameh Khamis Al Hilyan, Director of the Strategy and Institutional Excellence Department, stated, “We are proud of the achievements made during 2024. Statistics show a 12.69% increase in the use of digital channels compared to 2023, reaching 84.37%. This improvement reflects the success of digitising the entire range of services and offering an integrated smart security system available around the clock. The system is designed to be easily accessible and user-friendly, removing the need to visit service centres. This contributes to enhanced performance efficiency and provides an outstanding customer experience that meets societal expectations.”

He explained that the total number of completed transactions reached 1,339,906. The Customer Happiness Centres recorded an average service delivery time of 59 seconds and an average waiting time of no more than 33 seconds—an indicator of staff efficiency and quick response within a flexible and effective service framework.

Colonel Al Hilyan added that these results highlight the success of Sharjah Police in developing government services, achieving customer satisfaction, and improving institutional performance. He noted that this progress is the outcome of integrated teamwork and effective cooperation across departments, supported by continued investment in digital solutions and modern technologies. The aim is to provide an advanced service experience that meets customer needs with high efficiency and responsiveness.