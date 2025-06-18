AUS engineering graduate programmes reaffirmed with CAA accreditation

SHARJAH, 18th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The College of Engineering (CEN) at American University of Sharjah (AUS) has received renewed accreditation from the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) at the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MOHESR) for 10 of its graduate programmes through 31st October, 2031.

The CAA is responsible for licensing higher education institutions and evaluating their academic programmes for accreditation. It works with both international and local authorities to safeguard academic standards and enhance the learning experience for students in higher education institutions.

The 10 programmes that received renewed accreditation include the master of science degrees in biomedical engineering, chemical engineering, civil engineering, construction management, computer engineering, electrical engineering, engineering systems management, mechanical engineering and mechatronics engineering, as well as the PhD in Engineering - Engineering Systems Management.

The renewed accreditation comes at a time of significant advancement for graduate engineering education at AUS, marked by the launch of CEN 2.0 Graduate—a comprehensive enhancement of all graduate programmes within the college. This new framework introduces coursework-only tracks across all master’s programmes, providing students with the flexibility to choose between thesis and non-thesis options.

To accommodate working professionals, classes are offered in the evenings and on weekends. Core and elective courses have also been updated to reflect global trends and market demand, with an emphasis on areas such as artificial intelligence, digital transformation and sustainability.

Dr. Fadi Aloul, Dean of CEN, said, “This renewed accreditation affirms the strength and strategic direction of our graduate programmes and their alignment with national development priorities and global innovation trends. It reflects the trust placed in AUS as a hub for advanced engineering education and research excellence. Through our rigorous academic frameworks and industry-relevant curricula, we are preparing future leaders who will shape the technologies, infrastructure and sustainable solutions of tomorrow.”

CEN will further expand its graduate offerings with the introduction of two new doctoral programmes in Fall 2025—one in civil and environmental engineering and another in electrical and computer engineering—strengthening the college’s interdisciplinary and research-driven approach.

The college is home to a vibrant community of over 2,700 students—of which 350 are graduate students—from 70 nationalities. Twenty-one members of CEN’s faculty were recently named among the world’s top 2 percent of scientists by the latest Stanford-Elsevier ranking. The college also recently announced several new partnerships with top engineering schools, enabling its students to experience a world-class graduate education.

AUS ranks second in the UAE for employer reputation (QS World University Rankings, 2025), and CEN’s graduates regularly go on to work for leading companies such as Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Schneider Electric, Petrofac, PWC, EY, the UAE Cabinet, the UAE Space Agency and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre.

Applications are open for Fall 2025 for all CEN graduate programmes. All applicants are encouraged to apply for graduate assistantships. These are awarded on a competitive basis and provide students with both financial support and hands-on experience in teaching and research.