Ship collision off UAE coast due to navigational misjudgment: Ministry of Energy

ABU DHABI, 18th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) announced that preliminary information regarding the accidental collision between two ships in the Sea of Oman, approximately 24 nautical miles off the coast of the UAE, indicates that the incident was caused by a navigational misjudgment by one of the vessels.

In a statement, the ministry said that at exactly 1:30 am on Tuesday, 17th June 2025, the concerned authorities received a report regarding the collision between the two ships—one being an oil tanker named ADALYNN, flying the flag of Antigua and Barbuda, and the other a cargo vessel named Front Eagle, flying the flag of the Republic of Liberia.

The ministry added that the incident resulted in minor surface damage to the outer hulls of both ships, a small oil spill, and a fire that broke out in the fuel tank of one of the ships. Relevant authorities swiftly intervened and extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported among the crew members of either vessel.

The ministry confirmed that a technical investigation is underway in coordination with relevant international bodies, in line with transparency and in accordance with the highest international maritime standards.

The ministry also praised the rapid response and high efficiency of the rescue teams in managing the situation. A safe evacuation operation was carried out for the crew of the oil tanker ADALYNN, totalling 24 individuals, who were transported safely to Khor Fakkan Port by search and rescue boats operated by the Coast Guard of the National Guard and other competent maritime authorities.

The ministry reaffirmed it continues monitoring and assessment of the situation to ensure navigational safety and marine environmental protection, commending the institutional coordination and constant readiness to handle emergencies with professionalism and efficiency.