Sharjah Islamic Forum to launch 25th scholarly session on June 21

SHARJAH, 18th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Sharjah Islamic Forum (SIF) announced the launch of its 25th annual scholarly session, themed "And Allah teaches you," to be held at Al-Maghfirah Mosque from 21st June to 3rd July 2025, with the participation of a distinguished group of scholars.

At a press conference held on Tuesday, the Forum shared the details of the upcoming session and its various lessons. These annual sessions are part of the Forum’s continued efforts to spread authentic Islamic knowledge and enhance religious and cultural awareness in society.

Dr. Majid Bushalibi, Secretary-General of the Forum, described the session as a well-established tradition in Sharjah, supporting a moderate approach and providing a safe and authentic learning environment. He added that the Forum had made full preparations for this year's event, including selecting lecture topics, coordinating with participating scholars, and publishing a special book featuring the course texts.

Dr. Mohammed Nour Al-Din Al-Anis, Head of the Scientific Committee, highlighted the profound meaning of this year's theme, which combines faith, knowledge, and divine guidance. He noted that the chosen texts, topics, and scholars reflect this integration and aim to provide a solid foundation for students of knowledge.

Meanwhile, the media and technical committee announced a series of initiatives to boost public participation. Saif Yousif Ali, Head of the Media and Technical Committee, confirmed the launch of a comprehensive promotional campaign across print and digital platforms, in coordination with local institutions.

To facilitate attendance, the Forum has arranged daily bus services to Al-Maghfirah Mosque from designated pickup points. It also announced a daily competition with valuable prizes to encourage public engagement.

In conclusion, this annual session continues to represent a respected academic platform that has long contributed to building a balanced scholarly environment in Sharjah, drawing both students and scholars from within the UAE and abroad.