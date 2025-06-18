UAE deepens strategic partnership with Germany in science, research, emerging technologies

ABU DHABI, 18th June, 2025 (WAM) -- A UAE delegation led by Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology, has concluded a successful visit to the Federal Republic of Germany. The visit focused on strengthening bilateral relations in critical, emerging, and advanced technologies, while expanding strategic collaboration in science, innovation, and advanced technology.

The mission began in Berlin with participation in GITEX Europe, followed by high-level bilateral meetings with representatives of the German government.

Sharaf held meetings in Berlin with Dr. Karsten Wildberger, Federal Minister for Digital Affairs and State Modernisation; Dr. Silke Launert, Parliamentary State Secretary to the Federal Minister of Research, Technology, and Space; and Gitta Connemann, State Secretary and Government Commissioner for SMEs at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Energy.

The delegation participated in a roundtable organised by NUMOV, one of Germany’s largest organisations promoting economic development between Germany and MENA countries.

Furthermore, the delegation visited the Merantix AI Campus, and took part in a roundtable hosted by the Ghorfa Arab-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Furthermore, Sharaf attended the TECH25 Conference in Heilbronn, where he participated in an interview by Handlesblatt and engaged with industry leaders and innovators on the future of advanced technologies. The delegation also held bilateral meetings with various government entities in Stuttgart.

The visit included meetings with Danyal Bayaz, Minister of Finance, and Christoph Werner, CEO of dm-drogerie mark.

The UAE delegation underscored the importance of international partnerships in fostering innovation, enhancing global technology security, and advancing collective progress in research and development.

The delegation included Ahmed Alattar, UAE Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany; Rashid Al Teneiji, Director of Economic and Trade Affairs Department; and Nouf Al Hameli, Science and Advanced Technology Adviser, along with representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the EDGE Group.