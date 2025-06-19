Sharjah Award for Linguistic Studies extends application deadline

SHARJAH, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah has announced an extension of the application deadline for the 8th Sharjah Award for Linguistic and Lexical Studies.

Applicants now have until 31st July to submit their entries, in response to increasing interest from researchers around the world who wish to compete in one of the most prominent international awards specialising in Arabic language studies.

The award, with a total value of $100,000, aims to encourage academic research in the fields of linguistics and lexicography. It is divided equally between two main categories: linguistic studies and lexical studies. First-place winners in each category receive $30,000, while second-place winners are awarded $20,000.

This edition of the award highlights two specialised areas, namely “Textual linguistic studies”, which focuses on analysing texts at phonetic, morphological, syntactic, and lexical levels using modern linguistic methods, and “Dictionaries of Arabic language sciences terminology”, which documents terminology in fields such as grammar, morphology, rhetoric, prosody, linguistics, phonetics, and philology.

This extension offers an added opportunity for specialists in Arabic language sciences to participate in a respected platform that celebrates scholarly efforts, supporting the academic elevation and global presence of the Arabic language.