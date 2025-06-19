Typhoon-triggered floods swamp south China's Huaiji County

GUANGDONG, China, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Huaiji County in south China’s Guangdong Province is challenged by its worst flooding in a century, with houses submerged, roads destroyed, and power cut, amid torrential rainfall triggered by Typhoon Wutip.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), the Huaiji hydrometric station recorded a peak water level of 55.22 meters on Wednesday morning, 5.22 meters above the warning level of 50 meters, marking the highest flood level since the station was established.

About 180,000 residents in the county have been affected by the flood. Over 68,000 residents have been evacuated to safer areas.

More than 10,000 responders at both provincial and local levels have been mobilised to clear debris, repair roads, and restore critical infrastructure.