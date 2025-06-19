Friends of Diabetes Association meeting boosts health awareness

SHARJAH, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) -- In line with its vision to enhance health awareness and foster a culture of chronic disease prevention, the Friends of Diabetes Association, part of the health-supporting associations under the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, held its annual general assembly meeting for 2025.

The meeting was attended by association members, representatives from the Ministry of Community Development and the Sharjah Social Services Department, alongside several specialists in public health and community awareness fields.

Khawla Taher Al Haj, Chairperson of the Friends of Diabetes Association, opened the meeting with a speech highlighting the key achievements of the association during 2024. The association successfully delivered qualitative progress in awareness through initiatives and programmes implemented throughout the year. These included organising awareness campaigns and educational workshops aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles to prevent diabetes and its complications, as well as supporting patients and their families with specialised programmes.

The meeting discussed and approved the administrative and financial reports, along with endorsing the work plan and budget for 2025. The focus for the coming year is on developing health and awareness initiatives and expanding the base of beneficiaries from the association’s programmes.

During the session, the new board of directors was approved, including new members: Dr. Fatima Abdul Rahman Al Zarouni, Dr. Noora Nasser Salem Misfer Al Karbi, and Dr. Amal Hamdan Mohammed Jarsh Al Suwaidi—all members of the Friends of Diabetes Association’s board.

Khawla Taher Al Haj emphasised, “Preventing diabetes is a collective responsibility that begins with raising awareness and embedding healthy lifestyle habits. The association continues to deliver qualitative initiatives and community partnerships to achieve sustainable results that support the quality of life in Sharjah and the UAE.”

The meeting concluded by underscoring the importance of continuing awareness programmes and strengthening partnerships with relevant entities to broaden the impact and achieve sustainable health development goals.