Abdullah bin Zayed meets Mexican Foreign Secretary in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, today met with Juan Ramón de la Fuente, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, in Mexico City, marking the start of his working visit to the country.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah and the Mexican Foreign Secretary reviewed the distinguished relations between the UAE and Mexico, and explored ways to further strengthen cooperation in support of the shared development goals of both nations.

The discussions covered prospects for collaboration in various fields, including the economic, investment and energy sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE’s commitment to building robust and prosperous cooperation with Mexico, aligned with the development visions of both countries and their aspirations for comprehensive and sustainable economic growth.

Moreover, Sheikh Abdullah and Juan Ramón de la Fuente exchanged views on regional and international developments and efforts to support international peace and security.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Foreign Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs; and Salem Rashed Alowais, UAE Ambassador to the United Mexican States.

