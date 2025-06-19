Abdullah bin Zayed meets Secretary of Economy of Mexico

MEXICO CITY, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, today met with Marcelo Ebrard, Secretary of Economy of Mexico, as part of his working visit to Mexico City.

During the meeting, bilateral relations were reviewed and ways to enhance cooperation in the economic and investment sectors were discussed. Opportunities to expand collaboration in key areas such as energy, advanced technology and food security were also explored.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the depth of UAE-Mexican relations and underscored the UAE’s keenness to build a robust economic partnership that serves mutual interests and supports comprehensive development and sustainable economic prosperity in both countries.

As part of the visit, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the UAE Ministry of Investment and the Secretariat of Economy of Mexico concerning investment cooperation between the two countries.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Marcelo Ebrard, Secretary of Economy.

Another MoU was signed between the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the UAE and the Mexican Business Council for Foreign Trade, Investment and Technology regarding the establishment of the joint UAE-Mexican Business Council.

The memorandum was signed by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Foreign Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs, and Sergio Contreras, Executive President of the Mexican Business Council for Foreign Trade, Investment and Technology.

The terms of reference for negotiating a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and Mexico were signed by Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi and the Mexican Secretary of Economy.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Foreign Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs; and Salem Rashed Alowais, UAE Ambassador to the United Mexican States.

