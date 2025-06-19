Emirati folk arts captivate audience at Beijing International Book Fair

BEIJING, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates House pavilion is drawing strong visitor engagement at the Beijing International Book Fair, presenting Emirati heritage through cultural and traditional displays.

As part of the Fair's accompanying activities, the Al Ayala band presented live performances that showcased the authenticity of Emirati folk arts and traditional Arab customs, fostering an atmosphere of cultural harmony.

These events aim to promote greater interest in Emirati literature, culture and heritage, in support of the broader efforts of the UAE pavilion at the fair.

The pavilion also showcases a diverse collection of publications that contribute to strengthening cooperation with China’s publishing industry, while opening new avenues for effective partnerships across the country’s cultural and creative sectors.

The initiative underscores the role of intellectual and literary exchange, alongside folk arts, as a bridge for intercultural dialogue and mutual understanding.

The 31st Beijing International Book Fair, which opened yesterday at the China National Convention Centre, will continue until 22nd June.

