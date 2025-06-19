Reem Al Hashimy leads high-level delegation to Ireland to mark 50 years of bilateral relations

DUBLIN, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, led a high-level delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other government entities on an official visit to Dublin, Ireland, from 12-13 of June.

The visit highlighted the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Ireland and underscored the UAE’s commitment to expanding partnerships with Ireland across key sectors of mutual interest.

Commenting on the visit, Reem Al Hashimy stated, “The UAE values its growing partnership with Ireland and sees great potential in deepening our cooperation across multiple sectors. This visit reflects our shared commitment to driving forward innovation and sustainable economic growth.”

At the outset of the visit, she held discussions with Neale Richmond, Minister of State for International Development and Diaspora, focusing on enhanced collaboration in international development and multilateral coordination. She welcomed the growing strategic alignment between both nations in advancing shared global development priorities.

Reem Al Hashimy also met with Helen McEntee, Minister for Education. Both sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to strengthening cooperation in innovation, education, and research, highlighting the depth and momentum of UAE-Ireland relations.

A key highlight of the visit was the signing of a memorandum of understanding to establish the UAE–Ireland Business Council, aimed at fostering private sector collaboration and expanding economic ties. The MoU was signed by Humaid Mohamed Ben Salem, Secretary General of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), and Jenny Melia, Chief Executive Officer of Enterprise Ireland, in the presence of Peter Burke, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, and Reem Al Hashimy.

Following the signing, she met with Burke to explore the Council’s cross-sectoral objectives, with discussions centered on trade facilitation, enterprise engagement, and investment prospects between both countries.

As part of the visit, she delivered a keynote address at University College Dublin, outlining the UAE’s strategic approach to artificial intelligence and advanced technologies. She emphasised the importance of inclusive innovation ecosystems and international cooperation to accelerate sustainable and digitally driven economic development.

Reem Al Hashimy concluded the visit by expressing appreciation to the Government of Ireland for its ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and reaffirmed the UAE’s dedication to fostering constructive dialogue and long-term partnerships across all areas of shared priority.