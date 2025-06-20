Sharjah Broadcasting Authority explores collaboration with Chinese media delegation

SHARJAH, 20th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA) welcomed a high-level media delegation from the Hainan International Media Centre (HIMC), which is affiliated with the Hainan Broadcasting Station (HBS), as well as representatives from the China Media Group in the Middle East.

The delegation was welcomed by Salem Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Khalid Ahmed Al Zarouni, Director of the News Centre; and Aisha Obaid Al Zarif, Director of the Engineering Technology Sector. Senior Chinese media officials, including Wang Lei, Deputy Director of Hainan Broadcasting Station; Zhang Yuxin, Editor-in-Chief of the China Media Group's Middle East Regional Office; Lin Xiu, Director of HBS's News Centre; and several Hainan journalists, were among those in the delegation.

During the visit, the delegation received an update on the SBA's recent technical and professional advances. The authority today runs six TV channels, four radio stations, and the Maraya digital platform. The visitors toured the SBA's facilities, which included TV and radio studios, production and technical divisions, and a news centre. They were also given an extensive overview of the authority's operational procedure and development plans, which aim to keep up with the rapid changes in the modern media world.

Both sides discussed future partnership potential and shared ideas for producing joint programming that would be broadcast in both countries and cater to Emirati and Chinese audiences. They expressed a desire to form long-term strategic collaborations that would strengthen both institutions' regional and worldwide footprint.

Salem Ali Al Ghaithi underlined the SBA's commitment to growing its network of top worldwide media institutions. He commended the visit, emphasising its importance in demonstrating China's interest in Sharjah's modern media experience. He continued, “The authority has achieved significant progress in production, coverage, and digital material recently. These accomplishments can lay the groundwork for worldwide media cooperation. Sharjah, as the region's cultural and media capital, provides an ideal setting for collaboration in various media and cultural industries.”

Wang Li, Deputy Director of Hainan Broadcasting Station, praised SBA's excellent infrastructure and affirmed the potential for increased cooperation between the two sides. He stated that such a partnership will strengthen the UAE's increasing economic, cultural, and media links with China.