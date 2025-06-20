UAE President sends written message to Canadian Prime Minister

OTTAWA, 20th June, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a written message to Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, focusing on bilateral relations between the UAE and Canada.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, delivered the message during his meeting with the Canadian Prime Minister at the outset of his working visit to the Canadian capital, Ottawa.

The meeting explored avenues to strengthen cooperation between the UAE and Canada, with both sides discussing ways to deepen bilateral ties and expand prospects for joint collaboration across various sectors to serve mutual interests and enhance the prosperity and well-being of their peoples.

Sheikh Abdullah and the Canadian Prime Minister also explored opportunities for collaboration across various sectors, including the economic and commercial fields, energy, artificial intelligence and education.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah stressed that the UAE and Canada share deep-rooted ties and a growing partnership founded on productive and constructive collaboration, aligned with the shared aspirations of both nations and their efforts to achieve sustainable development.

Discussions also touched on regional and international developments, with an exchange of views on key topics. Sheikh Abdullah stressed the importance of bolstering joint efforts to support global peace and security.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Sultan Al Mansoori, Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Foreign Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs; and Abdulrahman Ali Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Canada.

