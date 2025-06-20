Abdullah bin Zayed, Canadian Foreign Minister discuss ties, regional developments in Ottawa

OTTAWA, 20th June, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, during his working visit to the Canadian capital, Ottawa.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah and the Canadian Foreign Minister discussed bilateral relations and means to further develop them across various fields.

Sheikh Abdullah and Anita Anand also reviewed opportunities to enhance cooperation in several key sectors, including the economic, educational, investment, trade, technology and energy fields.

Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the deep and long-standing friendship between the UAE and Canada, and highlighted the UAE’s commitment to further advancing this distinguished relationship, which holds promising opportunities for growth and development in line with the aspirations of both nations for a more prosperous future.

Discussions also touched on the latest regional and international developments, with a focus on their repercussions for global peace and security.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Sultan Al Mansoori, Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Foreign Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs; and Abdulrahman Ali Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Canada.