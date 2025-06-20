Research expenditure of multinationals in China soars over past decade

QINGDAO, China, 20th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The research and development funding of multinational companies in China increased by 86.5 percent during the ten years from 2013 to 2023, according to a report released by the Ministry of Commerce.

The report was released by the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation (CAITEC) under the Ministry of Commerce on Thursday at the opening ceremony of the sixth Qingdao Multinationals Summit (QMS) in east China's Shandong Province.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), data reveals that from 2013 to 2023, the research and development spending of large and medium-sized foreign-invested industrial enterprises in China grew from 201.51 billion yuan (approximately US$28 billion) to 375.76 billion yuan (around US$52.3 billion), marking an 86.5% increase.

The report said that in recent years, with the gradual improvement of China's intellectual property protection system and sci-tech opening-up, there is a growing willingness among multinationals to carry out research and development in China, with the scale of investment continuously enlarging.