Abdullah bin Zayed meets Canadian Minister of Finance and National Revenue

OTTAWA, 20th June, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with François-Philippe Champagne, Canada's Minister of Finance and National Revenue, during his working visit to Ottawa.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah and Champagne discussed the distinguished bilateral relations between the UAE and Canada and explored ways to promote them to serve both countries' shared interests and developmental priorities.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and Canada's Minister of Finance also reviewed avenues for developing joint cooperation in several areas, particularly economic and financial fields. Discussions included the development of cooperation mechanisms to support investment between the public and private sectors in both countries.

Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the strength of ties between the UAE and Canada and reiterated the commitment to advancing cooperation, especially in economic sectors, in line with the aspirations of both countries and their peoples for comprehensive and sustainable development.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Sultan Al Mansoori, Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Foreign Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs; and Abdulrahman Ali Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Canada.

