Two children injured in Jordan as drone crashes into residential area

AMMAN, 20th June, 2025 (WAM) -- A source from the Jordanian Armed Forces said Thursday that an explosive-laden drone crashed in the Azraq area after failing to reach its intended range.

The drone lost guidance and fell next to a home in a residential area within the Urban Development Zone, injuring two children and causing material damage.

According to experts from the Royal Engineering Corps, the crash was caused by a technical malfunction in the drone’s operating system. The explosion created a crater measuring 3.2 metres in diameter and 90 centimetres deep. Debris from the drone was found up to 200 metres away.

Shrapnel damaged the façade of a nearby home. Civil Defense personnel, engineering units, and security forces responded to the scene, transported the injured, and launched an investigation.