US targets Houthis with biggest sanctions package

NEW YORK, 20th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Today, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is taking its single largest action to date against Houthis, targeting four individuals, 12 entities, and two vessels that have imported oil and other illicit goods in support of the group.

“This action includes Houthi front companies, their owners, and other key Houthi operatives that generate significant revenue for the group through the sale of oil and other commodities on Yemen’s black market and by engaging in smuggling operations through Houthi-controlled ports. As part of this action, Treasury is also targeting two vessels, as well as their owners and operators, which violated US sanctions by discharging oil derivatives to the Houthis,” OFAC said in a statement Friday.

“Today’s action—our most significant to date against the group—underscores our commitment to disrupting the Houthis’ financial and shipping pipelines that enable their reckless behavior in the Red Sea and the surrounding region," said Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Michael Faulkender.

Today’s action is being taken pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, as amended, and builds on OFAC’s June 17, 2024, July 31, 2024, October 2, 2024, December 19, 2024, March 5, 2025, April 2, 2025, and April 28, 2025 actions targeting Houthi leaders, weapons procurement operatives, and suppliers. The US Department of State designated the Houthis as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) effective February 16, 2024, and subsequently re-designated the group as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) on March 5, 2025.