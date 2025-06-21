UNRWA reaffirms mandate of providing services to Palestine refugees until just solution found

RAMALLAH, 20th June, 2025 (WAM) -- On the occasion of the World Refugee Day, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has reiterated its standing with refugees.

“UNRWA will continue to fulfil its mandate of providing services to Palestine Refugees until a just and durable solution to their plight is found,” the organisation said in a post on the “X” platform, on the occasion of World Refugee Day—observed annually on June 20.

The conditions being endured in Gaza and the West Bank are harsh, especially in light of the fact that they have been subjected to forced displacement for 77 years, it added.

It noted that in 1948, the year of the Nakba, more than 700,000 Palestinians were displaced from their towns and villages.

“Seventy-seven years later, Palestinians continue to face forced displacement,” it said, adding that around 1.9 million people have been forced to leave their homes since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza.