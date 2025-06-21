FIFA Club World Cup: Flamengo secure epic comeback against Chelsea; Benfica power past tiring Auckland

FLORIDA, 20th June, 2025 (WAM) -- SL Benfica got their first win on the board in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ after a long half-time weather delay, as they eventually overwhelmed a tiring Auckland City.

For much of the first half, the Portuguese giants were frustrated by an inspired show from Nathan Garrow. The young Auckland City keeper made a succession of brilliant saves from Benfica's stellar names, with the highlights outstanding stops from Pavlidis and Di Maria.

However, the Kiwis' resistance was finally broken deep into first half injury time when Jerson Lagos tripped Gianluca Prestianni and Di Maria finally beat the keeper with a coolly converted spot kick.

In another clash, Chelsea took the lead through Pedro Neto, but Flamengo fought back after the break to surge to the top of their group.

CR Flamengo came from a goal down to beat 10-man Chelsea FC at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia in what was one of the most pulsating matches yet at the FIFA Club World Cup.

The win for the Mengao means CONMEBOL clubs remain undefeated at the tournament, but more importantly, it leaves the Rio club alone atop Group D going into the last round of the group stage.

In the opening stanza, Flamengo had the better of the opportunities, dominating the ball and threatening Robert Sanchez’s goal multiple times. Against the run of play, Chelsea broke the deadlock.

Flamengo right-back Wesley failed to deal with a long ball on the halfway line, which Pedro Neto immediately pounced on. The Portuguese winger accelerated away from the defenders and coolly finished past Agustin Rossi.