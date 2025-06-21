Abdullah bin Zayed meets Canadian Minister of Industry in Ottawa

OTTAWA, 21st June 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, during his working visit to Canada.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah discussed the close friendship between the UAE and Canada, explored frameworks for cooperation, and ways to enhance it in a manner that serves mutual interests and contributes to the prosperity and well-being of both nations.

The two sides reviewed prospects for cooperation across various sectors, particularly in industry, trade, investment, technology, and renewable energy.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed highlighted the importance of joint efforts between the two friendly nations to strengthen cooperation in the industrial sector, building on the strong UAE–Canada ties and the sector’s diverse and attractive opportunities that align with both countries’ ambitions for sustainable economic development.

The meeting was also attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Sultan Al Mansoori, Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs, and Abdulrahman Ali Al Neyadi, the UAE Ambassador to Canada.