N'DJAMENA, 21st June 2025 (WAM) -- At least 17 people died Thursday evening in clashes in Chad, local authorities and media said Friday.

The clashes took place Thursday evening in Oregomel village located in Mayo-Kebbi West province (southwest) of the country.

More than 50 people have died in the country in intercommunal clashes since May, according to reports by local media.

Intercommunal clashes are common in Chad, usually caused by disputes over land and political differences.