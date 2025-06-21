GCC Group at UN renews condemnation of Israeli attacks on Iran, its nuclear facilities

NEW YORK, 21st June 2025 (WAM) -- The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Group at the United Nations reiterated Saturday its condemnation of the Israeli attacks on Iran and its nuclear facilities, warning of the serious repercussions of these attacks on the security and stability of the region.

The Group described them a clear violation of the principles of international law and the UN Charter.

This came in a speech delivered by Deputy Permanent Representative of the State of Kuwait to the United Nations, Minister Plenipotentiary Faisal Al-Enezi, on behalf of the GCC Group before the emergency session of the UN Security Council to discuss the escalation between Israel and Iran, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

The GCC Group reiterated the group's firm position on the grave dangerous events taking place in the region, noting that the Gulf Cooperation Council countries are continuing their intensive diplomatic efforts to de-escalate and prevent its escalation, out of a desire to prioritise diplomacy and dialogue.

It also called for the utmost restraint and an immediate cessation of hostilities under these delicate and sensitive circumstances, which require vigilance and wisdom from all.

The Group also calls for avoiding risks and expanding the scope of the conflict, and for returning to the path of dialogue and negotiations, as this is the best and only way to overcome the current crisis and ensure sustainable regional and international security and stability.

It stressed the need for the Security Council and the international community to assume their responsibilities towards immediately halting this war, preventing escalation, and pushing forward the continuation of US-Iranian negotiations on the Iranian nuclear issue, mediated by the Sultanate of Oman.

The Group also emphasised the need to respect the sovereignty of states and adhere to the fundamental principles and foundations based on the United Nations Charter, international law, and refraining from the use or threat of force.