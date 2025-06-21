China's paid-in FDI in high-tech industries tops 109 billion yuan in Jan-May

BEIJING, 21st June, 2025 (WAM) -- The actual use of foreign direct investment (FDI) in China’s high-tech industries reached 109.04 billion yuan (approximately US$15.17 billion) during the January–May period of this year, according to data released on Friday by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce.

China Central Television (CCTV) reported that the FDI in the e-commerce services sector, the aerospace equipment manufacturing sector, the chemical pharmaceutical manufacturing sector, and the medical instrument and equipment manufacturing sector rose by 146 percent, 74.9 percent, 59.2 percent and 20 percent, respectively.

Since the beginning of this year, foreign-funded enterprises have focused on modern service industries and advanced manufacturing, continuously expanding and deepening their investment in China. The huge potential Chinese market has also opened up new development space for foreign investment.

At the two-day sixth Qingdao Multinationals Summit, which concluded on Friday in east China's Shandong Province, multinational enterprises are optimistic about China's technological development and rich application scenarios, and continuously strengthen investment and cooperation in high-tech fields with China.

Starting from last year, China has supported foreign-funded enterprises to participate in large-scale equipment renewal and trade-ins for consumer goods, which has also presented many multinational companies with opportunities in the trillion-dollar market expansion.

In the past year, the number of foreign-funded research and development centres in Beijing has increased by more than 100, achieving a doubling growth.

As of May 2025, the cumulative number of foreign-funded research and development centres in Shanghai has exceeded 600. Through localized innovation and the synergy of production and supply chain, foreign capital is achieving mutual empowerment and win-win cooperation with the Chinese market.