Abu Dhabi to host UAE-EU, GCC-EU parliamentary meetings

ABU DHABI, 21st June 2025 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), will hold a special UAE–European parliamentary session on Monday.

The session will be attended by Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, marking the first official visit by a sitting European Parliament President to the Gulf region — a milestone that underscores the depth of the strategic relations and growing partnership between the United Arab Emirates and the European Union.

The visit comes in response to an official invitation extended by the FNC Speaker and coincides with a pivotal phase in bilateral relations, particularly following the launch of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) negotiations between the UAE and the EU. The parliamentary dialogue reinforces a shared commitment to supporting formal diplomacy and advancing mutual interests, especially in economic and development spheres.

The visit will feature an official dialogue session between FNC and the European Parliament, aimed at exploring new horizons for parliamentary cooperation and aligning perspectives on key regional and international issues and developments.

The special session, set to take place at the FNC’s Zayed Hall in Abu Dhabi, will be attended by senior ministers, high-level officials, and representatives of the accredited EU missions in the UAE.

As part of the visit’s agenda, the FNC will host the 18th regular meeting of the heads of GCC Shura, Representatives, National, and Ummah Councils. The meeting, chaired by Saqr Ghobash, will include discussions with Roberta Metsola, aimed at strengthening GCC–EU parliamentary cooperation.