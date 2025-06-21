Espérance claims first Arab victory, Bayern Munich secures FIFA Club World Cup qualification

NASHVILLE, 21st June 2025 (WAM) -- Yousef Belaili scored in the 70th minute, and Espérance Sportive de Tunis beat LAFC 1-0 on Friday night in the FIFA Club World Cup to remain in contention to advance and eliminate the California MLS team.

LAFC had one final chance to tie it in the 99th minute on Dénis Bouanaga’s right-footed shot off a penalty kick just in front, but goalkeeper Béchir Ben Säid smothered it.

After a back-and-forth pace, Belaili came through with a right-footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner through goalkeeper Hugo Lloris’ legs.

In another match in the same round, Bayern Munich came away with a strong performance against Boca Juniors, the famous and historic Argentine club, 2-1, in the FIFA Club World Cup. This meant Bayern qualified for the Round of 16; this also meant Bayern became the first club to successfully defeat a South American club in the competition.