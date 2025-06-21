UAE evacuates critically injured Palestinian child from Gaza for treatment

ABU DHABI, 21st June 2025 (WAM) -- As part of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian mission “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3,” a critically injured Palestinian child from Gaza has been medically evacuated to the UAE for advanced treatment after sustaining second- and third-degree burns across multiple areas of his body.

Three-year-old Hatim Awad suffered the injuries during an airstrike that struck his neighbourhood in Gaza. Tragically, the attack also claimed the lives of his entire family, leaving the child to battle both physical and emotional trauma alone, an ordeal reflecting the suffering of thousands of children in Gaza Strip.

Dr. Abdulqader Almessabi, Chief Medical Officer at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, confirmed that the child arrived at the hospital on 12th June 2025 under “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.” He stated that a comprehensive treatment plan was promptly implemented, and the child has shown significant improvement since beginning care.

The urgent evacuation underscores the UAE’s continued efforts to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with a focus on providing medical and relief support to the most vulnerable, especially children and patients.

The evacuation was carried out in coordination with the relevant authorities to ensure the child’s safety throughout the journey and during his transfer to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City for specialised care.

This humanitarian initiative reflects the UAE’s enduring commitment to standing by the Palestinian people and offering aid to those affected by conflict and disaster, particularly innocent children.