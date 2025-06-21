Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination celebrates Father’s Day

ABU DHABI, 21st June, 2025 (WAM) -- In a touching and deeply human gesture that reflects the highest values of love and loyalty, Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, launched a special initiative to mark Father’s Day.

The initiative featured heartfelt video messages exchanged between the organisation’s students—People of Determination—and their fathers, in celebration of the father's role in their children's lives, and in appreciation of the love and accomplishments children offer in return.

In the videos showcased during the event, 21st June, celebrated today in the country, several fathers expressed immense pride in their children, emphasising that their involvement in the organisation’s vocational rehabilitation workshops—and the excellence and productivity they demonstrate—are a true source of pride for the entire family.

Some fathers noted that their children not only inspire their families but also serve as powerful examples of perseverance and meaningful contribution to society.

On the other side, the children with determination expressed their sincere emotions towards their fathers through touching words that conveyed their love and appreciation for the continuous support, guidance, and care they receive every day.

Zayed Higher Organisation confirmed that this initiative is part of its broader social programmes aimed at strengthening family bonds and instilling a culture of mutual appreciation between parents and children.

The organisation highlighted that the vocational rehabilitation workshops are a cornerstone in empowering students with determination, enabling them to actively engage in the job market and contribute to production under the “Bee Brand”—a mark that distinguishes the output of People of Determination. This plays a vital role in enhancing their independence and fostering their inclusion in society.

The organisation emphasised that such initiatives are far more than symbolic gestures; they are part of a comprehensive human-centered vision to empower People of Determination, celebrate their achievements, and reinforce family cohesion as the foundation for every advancement and success.