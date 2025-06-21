UAE strengthens global publishing ties at Beijing Book Fair

SHARJAH, 21st June 2025 (WAM) -- Represented by a distinguished selection of established and emerging publishing houses, the Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) is participating in the 2025 edition of the Beijing International Book Fair, shining a spotlight on the UAE’s experience in developing its publishing industry, particularly in the fields of children’s literature and innovative educational content.

This participation in Asia’s largest copyrights exchange platform, and the second largest book fair in the world, reflects the EPA’s ongoing commitment to empowering Emirati publishers, expanding opportunities for international collaboration, and strengthening the UAE’s presence on the global publishing stage.

The EPA’s stand at the fair serves as a vibrant window into the UAE’s dynamic publishing landscape, showcasing a unique blend of seasoned expertise and emerging voices in children’s literature and educational publishing. Among the participants are publishers who graduated from the “Onshur” programme—an initiative launched to empower the next generation of publishing entrepreneurs in the UAE by empowering them with professional and technical support.

Featured publishers include Hamda Al Baloushi, Manager of Aalamkom Publishing and Distribution, and Treasurer and Board Member of the EPA, Salim Abdulrahman, Managing Director of AlRewaya Publishing, and Ghassan Rabih, representative of Dar Rabie Publishing.

Representing the “Onshur” graduates are Dr. Asmaa Emara, Founder of Dal for Publishing, a publishing house dedicated to innovative approaches to Arabic language education, and Fatema Al Hammadi, Founder of Sohub Publishing and Distribution, which specialises in educational content for people of determination and students with autism.

Running from 18th to 22nd June, the Association’s programme at the fair features a series of high-level events uniting content creators and publishing professionals from the UAE and China. A key event on the agenda is the 2025 Global Children’s Book Forum, centred on the theme “Integrated Innovation in Children’s Books Amid New Realities.” Through this platform, the Association highlighted UAE’s pioneering contributions to the global book industry, particularly in advancing children’s publishing and fostering a culture of reading among young minds.

The event agenda also features a panel discussion titled “Nurturing Young Minds: Children’s Publishing Priorities in the UAE and China,” with participation from publishers, Hamda Al Baloushi and Ghassan Rabih, alongside a group of distinguished Chinese children’s publishers.

Commenting on the Association’s participation, Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the EPA, emphasised that the EPA’s presence at major international book fairs represents a strategic opportunity for copyrights exchange, expanding professional networks, and exploring new markets for Emirati and Arabic content.

He stated, “This year, we placed special focus on the UAE’s experience in children’s publishing—a field that conveys universal messages with a distinctly local spirit, led by young publishers who possess clear vision and genuine passion. By empowering them, we are laying the foundation for a new generation that embodies innovation and authenticity.”

He further noted, “Our participation in the Beijing International Book Fair is an extension of the UAE’s broader vision to support creative industries—particularly publishing—as a vital tool for knowledge dissemination and cultural dialogue. Each international platform is an opportunity to project our cultural voice globally and to showcase the wealth of creative potential that the UAE holds. The presence of ‘Onshur’ graduates at an event of this calibre sends a clear message: the youth are a powerful force shaping the future of Emirati publishing.”

Publisher Hamda Al Baloushi described her participation as a significant milestone in her professional journey, highlighting the opportunity it provided for engagement and exchange with publishers from around the world.

She added that it had opened new avenues for collaboration and copyrights exchange, particularly in the Asian market.