Egypt expresses complete rejection of ongoing Israeli escalation against Iran

CAIRO, 22nd June, 2025 (WAM) – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi expressed Egypt's complete rejection of the ongoing Israeli escalation against Iran, as it poses a threat to the security and stability of the Middle East at a critical time when the region is experiencing multiple and escalating crises.

Speaking today by phone with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, President El-Sisi emphasised the importance Egypt attaches to an immediate ceasefire, allowing for the resumption of negotiations to reach a sustainable, peaceful solution to this crisis.

He also emphasised the importance of working to de-escalate the situation as much as possible and ensuring that the cycle of violence does not expand, noting that there are no military solutions to this crisis.

He affirmed that the only way to ensure sustainable stability in the Middle East is through the implementation of the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state in accordance with international legitimacy.