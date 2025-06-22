Trump announces US attack on 3 Iranian nuclear sites, including Fordow

TEHRAN, 22nd June, 2025 (WAM) – US President Donald Trump announced early Sunday that the US had just completed strikes on three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan.

In a post on Truth Social, the US President said that the US military attacked three nuclear sites in Iran: Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan; White House posted the same announcement.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space,” he said.

“A full payload of bombs was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. Now is the time for peace. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he concluded.