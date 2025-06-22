UN chief "gravely alarmed" by US strike on Iran; calls for peace

NEW YORK, 22nd June, 2025 (WAM) – The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “gravely alarmed” by the US strike on Iran early Sunday, calling for peace and warning against further escalation in the region.

“I am gravely alarmed by the use of force by the United States against Iran today. This is a dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge – and a direct threat to international peace and security.”

“There is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of control – with catastrophic consequences for civilians, the region, and the world."

He urged all UN member states to de-escalate, under their obligations to the UN charter and international law. “There is no military solution. The only path forward is diplomacy,” he said in a statement.