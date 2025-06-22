Study warns of brain changes from football headers

SYDNEY, 22nd June, 2025 (WAM) -- A recent Australian scientific study has warned that repeated heading of the ball during football matches and training sessions could lead to significant changes in brain chemistry, heightening concerns about a potential link between this practice and increased risk of dementia in the long term.

Conducted by the University of Sydney, the study is the first of its kind to use magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to assess this risk. It found that adult male players who headed the ball 20 times over a 20-minute period showed elevated levels of two proteins associated with degenerative brain injuries. These proteins are considered early biomarkers for the potential development of dementia.

The findings come amid growing international moves to restrict heading in younger age groups. The Football Association in England has banned heading in training for children under 12, while the Premier League has issued guidance limiting headers to no more than 10 per training session per week.

In response, Football Australia has announced the formation of a research task force comprising medical experts to review existing recommendations on heading and explore appropriate measures to reduce its frequency and intensity, particularly among young players.