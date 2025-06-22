China develops satellite to track coal emissions

BEIJING, 22nd June, 2025 (WAM) -- A Chinese research team has developed a new remote sensing satellite model capable of dynamically and precisely monitoring carbon dioxide emissions from large coal-fired power plants, offering a novel solution for tracking global carbon emissions.

According to China's Xinhua News Agency, emissions from coal-fired power stations account for approximately 50 percent of total carbon emissions resulting from fossil fuel combustion worldwide, making them a critical component in estimating emissions generated by human activity.

The research team at the Aerospace Information Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Sciences enhanced detection algorithms and developed the new satellite model to identify carbon dioxide emissions from 14 major coal-fired power plants across the globe using satellite data.