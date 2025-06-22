Trump warns Iran as Tehran vows to defend itself

CAPITALS, 22nd June, 2025 (WAM) -- US President Donald Trump warned Iran of severe consequences should it retaliate following recent US strikes on key Iranian nuclear facilities, describing the operations as a "tremendous military success".

In a post on social media after delivering an address from the White House, Trump said, "Any retaliatory response from Iran against the United States of America will be met with far greater force than what we witnessed tonight."

Meanwhile, in Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that the US attacks on nuclear facilities would have lasting repercussions, asserting that the Islamic Republic reserves all options to defend itself.