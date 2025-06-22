UAE advances as global maritime power through system of legislation, investments

ABU DHABI, 22nd June, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE has become a leading global maritime hub, building on a strong record of achievements, progressive legislation, and strategic investments that have made it a model in maritime sustainability, advanced infrastructure, and sound governance.

Thanks to its strategic geographic location at the heart of global trade routes, the UAE has become a pivotal logistics hub connecting Eastern and Western markets.

The UAE has also played an active role in shaping international maritime policies, contributing strategic proposals to update the legal maritime framework—particularly regarding the prevention of illegal practices related to fraudulent ship registration. The country has taken a leading role in drafting regulatory best practices for autonomous maritime vessels.

The UAE boasts one of the most advanced maritime infrastructures in the region. In 2023, the country’s ports handled around 21 million TEUs, setting record figures in facilitating trade and the flow of goods.

The maritime sector contributed approximately AED135 billion to the national GDP, reflecting the vital economic importance of this sector.

The UAE is considered the leading destination for commercial vessels in the region, thanks to its comprehensive services, high operational capabilities, and advanced digital systems that enhance the efficiency of logistics operations. The country has prioritised the development of human capital in the maritime sector, and through the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and maritime administration experts, has organized specialised training workshops in cooperation with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

Between 2020 and 2025, six regional workshops were held, in addition to participating in audit missions for several countries, including Egypt, Greece, Malta, and Thailand.

The UAE has also established several maritime academies, such as the Sharjah Maritime Academy and the Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy, alongside training programmes at the Higher Colleges of Technology. These institutions have graduated approximately 497 marine officers and engineers, including 100 female officers and engineers—a step that underscores the country’s commitment to supporting women's roles in this vital sector.

As part of its environmental commitment, the UAE has announced its Net Zero 2050 Strategy and has been a pioneer in implementing sustainable solutions within the maritime sector. Fujairah Port stands as a regional model for supplying ships with low-sulfur clean fuel and also offers liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering services, in alignment with the MARPOL Convention to prevent air pollution from ships. Moreover, the UAE has joined the Global Ports Hydrogen Coalition and the Green Shipping Corridors Alliance.

The UAE is also among the leading developers of digital and smart systems in the maritime shipping sector. It has launched pioneering projects such as Blue Pass, Maqta Gateway, BoxBay intelligent container storage system, and CargoSpeed, along with container loading automation systems used in Abu Dhabi and Dubai ports. These advanced technologies contribute to reducing carbon emissions, improving supply chain efficiency, and offering a comprehensive model for logistical automation.

UAE companies have extended their maritime sector investments to over 78 countries, contributing to the development of ports and maritime terminals, building global trade bridges, and advancing automation and digitalisation in global shipping. The number of ports operated by UAE national entities worldwide has reached 106, reflecting the country’s advanced logistical position and its pivotal role in connecting global markets.

The UAE has aligned its national strategy with the objectives of IMO and has declared its full support for decarbonising maritime transport. The country has also contributed to funding a dedicated IMO trust fund aimed at helping island and developing nations participate in IMO meetings, reinforcing the principles of inclusivity and equity.

The UAE has actively participated in the IMO’s regular meetings and has submitted significant initiatives to advance international regulations and standards. The country now seeks to renew its membership in the IMO Council to continue its vital role as a flag state, port state, coastal state, and a major global energy supplier.

The UAE has transformed into a global convenor for international conferences and exhibitions in the maritime and logistics sectors, such as UAE Maritime Week, Breakbulk Middle East, and ADIPEC. These events aim to foster innovation and drive global dialogue on the future of sustainable maritime transport.

The UAE has also actively participated in COP conferences and BRICS meetings focused on port decarbonisation, using these platforms to reaffirm its leadership role in shaping a low-emission maritime future.

Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said, "The UAE is confidently progressing toward becoming a global maritime power, thanks to the vision of our wise leadership and the efforts of all those working in this sector. Today, we are accelerating the transition to a more sustainable and intelligent maritime transport system, reinforcing our position as a key contributor in shaping the future of global shipping."

He added, "We are currently working to support the integration of digitalisation and sustainability across all aspects of the sector—whether through legislative frameworks or the adoption of advanced technologies such as autonomous ships. This reflects our commitment to enhancing the efficiency of maritime operations while achieving environmental sustainability. The UAE believes that innovation is the engine of the future, and we are ready to share our knowledge with the international community in pursuit of shared goals."

He continued, "Our membership in the IMO Council is a responsibility that stems from our ongoing commitment to best practices and our dedication to sharing our expertise and supporting other nations in building a safe and advanced maritime sector. We believe that the UAE—through its human, technological, and investment capabilities—is well positioned to continue playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of the global maritime industry."

Hassan Al Mansouri, Under-Secretary for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, stated, “The maritime sector is one of the strategic pillars of the UAE’s vision to build an integrated, sustainable, and smart transportation system, aligned with the nation’s direction toward a diversified economy based on knowledge and advanced technologies. Through a maritime infrastructure that is among the most modern and efficient globally, the UAE has worked to empower global supply chains, enhance port readiness, and connect regional and international markets in a flexible and secure manner. We underscore our commitment to continued leadership and active contribution to shaping the future of maritime transport regionally and globally.”

Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, affirmed that the UAE views the maritime sector as a central ingredient of comprehensive development, not merely as infrastructure or port activity.

She added, “This sector contributes to economic growth, environmental protection, and the creation of quality opportunities for society. The achievements realised at the national level are the result of a clear national vision and strong institutional will, and the UAE is working to share this successful experience internationally as a trusted and influential partner in shaping the future of the global maritime industry.”