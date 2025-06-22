Mixed reactions to US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites

CAPITALS, 22nd June, 2025 (WAM) -- Global reactions varied today following US airstrikes targeting three Iranian nuclear sites, ranging from Israeli praise to widespread international calls for de-escalation.

The United Nations and several nations urged restraint, while Iran and others condemned the attacks.

In London, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called on Iran to return to the negotiating table to resolve the nuclear crisis through diplomacy. Starmer said, "Iran must not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon. The United States has taken steps to reduce this threat. Regional stability remains a priority."

Saudi Arabia expressed deep concern over the US strikes, urging a political solution to the crisis. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Kingdom is following with deep concern the developments in the Islamic Republic of Iran, particularly the targeting of nuclear facilities by the United States.

The Kingdom reiterated its condemnation of the violation of Iranian sovereignty and called for restraint, de-escalation, and intensified international efforts to reach a political solution that ensures lasting regional peace and stability.

Iraq strongly condemned the US strikes, warning that further escalation poses a serious threat to regional peace and security and endangers regional stability.

In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed what he described as a bold decision by US President Donald Trump to strike Iranian nuclear facilities, stating that history would record Trump’s actions as those of a leader who moved to prevent the world’s most dangerous regime from acquiring the world’s most dangerous weapons.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the US, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, had committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law and the Non-Proliferation Treaty by attacking peaceful Iranian nuclear facilities. He warned of severe consequences.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres voiced deep concern over the use of force by the United States against Iran, calling the escalation dangerous and a direct threat to international peace and security. He stressed that the region was already on a knife-edge and warned that the conflict could spiral out of control, with dire consequences for civilians, the region and the world, reaffirming that diplomacy remains the only viable path forward.

In New Zealand, Foreign Minister Winston Peters said his government was aware of the recent developments, including President Trump's announcement about the strikes. He expressed serious concern over the ongoing military activity in the Middle East and stressed the importance of avoiding further escalation. “Diplomacy,” he said, “will achieve a more lasting solution than further military action.”

An Australian government spokesperson said Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes pose threats to international peace and security. He noted the region’s volatile security situation and reiterated Australia’s call for calm, dialogue and diplomacy.

Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for diplomatic dialogue to achieve peace between the parties and repeated calls to reduce tensions and promote peaceful coexistence among countries in the region.

Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Yvan Gil condemned the US military strikes on Iranian nuclear sites and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel also strongly condemned the US airstrikes, describing them as a dangerous escalation of the Middle East conflict and a serious violation of the UN Charter and international law.