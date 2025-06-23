Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns terrorist blast targeting church in Damascus

ABU DHABI, 23rd June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of Professor Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, strongly condemned the heinous terrorist bombing that targeted a church in Damascus, Syria, resulting in the deaths of several innocent victims and the injury of others.

The Council firmly rejected such terrorist acts, which stand in complete contradiction to the righteous teachings of Islam, all divinely revealed religions, international laws and norms, and universally shared moral and humanitarian values. These values unequivocally prohibit any harm to places of worship and call for their protection and respect.

The Council stressed that targeting places of worship constitutes a blatant violation of the sanctity of life and sacred sites, and is a crime that cannot be justified under any pretext. It reaffirms its unwavering stance in rejecting all forms of violence and terrorism and calls for decisive action against extremist groups that seek to spread destruction, instability, and division among members of the same nation.

As the Muslim Council of Elders condemned this atrocious act, it extended its heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, wishing a swift recovery to the injured, and praying that Almighty Allah safeguard Syria and its people from all harm and evil.