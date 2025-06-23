FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Real Madrid defeat Pachuca 3-1

NORTH CAROLINA, 23rd June, 2025 (WAM) -- Real Madrid secured their first victory in the FIFA Club World Cup, defeating Mexico's Pachuca 3-1 in a match held at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, as part of the second round of Group H.

Real Madrid faced a numerical disadvantage from the seventh minute after Raul Asensio was sent off. However, they managed to end the first half with a 2-0 lead.

The Spanish team raised their tally to 4 points, topping the group standings, while their Mexican counterparts remained at the bottom with zero points.