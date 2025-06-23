Greek firefighters battle large fires on Chios, 16 villages evacuated

ATHENS, 23rd June, 2025 (WAM) -- Firefighters were battling large fires on the Greek island of Chios on Sunday, with local authorities saying 11 firefighting planes and helicopters had been deployed to contain the blaze.

Greek public radio station ERT reported that 16 villages had to be evacuated due to heavy smoke.

A large reception and registration camp for migrants was also evacuated. A total of 629 refugees were brought to safety and will remain in a sports hall for as long as necessary, the Ministry of Migration and Asylum said.

The national weather service stated that the smoke was so thick that it could be seen from satellites, releasing video footage showing the extent of the fire.

The fire brigade said that units from other regions of the country were rushing to Chios to fight the flames, which are being fanned by strong winds. Authorities suspect arson.

Fire brigade and police experts are investigating reports that fires broke out at three locations on Chios within a few minutes, Greek public radio reported.