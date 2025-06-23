Korea's exports up 8.3% in first 20 days of June on strong chip demand

SEOUL, 23rd June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea's exports went up 8.3 percent from a year earlier in the first 20 days of this month on solid demand for semiconductors, data showed Monday.

Outbound shipments reached US$38.67 billion in the 1st to 20th June period, compared with $35.69 billion tallied over the same period last year, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

Yonhap News Agency reported that the daily average volume of exports increased 12.2 percent on-year over the cited period. The number of working days during this period stood at 14, compared with 14.5 days last year.

Imports increased 5.3 percent on-year to $36.1 billion during the period, resulting in a trade surplus of $2.6 billion.

By item, exports of semiconductors surged 21.8 percent from a year earlier to $8.85 billion. Chip exports accounted for 22.9 percent of the country's total exports over the cited period, up 2.5 percentage points from the same period last year.

Automobile exports gained 9.2 percent on-year to $3.65 billion, while shipments of vessels jumped 47.9 percent to $1.58 billion.

By destination, exports to the United States and the European Union rose 4.3 percent and 23.5 percent on-year, respectively. However, exports to China, Korea's top trading partner, slipped 1 percent during the same period.