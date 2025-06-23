Over 180 quakes logged near Tokara island chain in southwestern Japan

TOKYO, 23rd June, 2025 (WAM) -- The weather agency said Monday it observed over 180 earthquakes near the Tokara island chain in southwestern Japan over the weekend, urging residents to stay alert for a strong temblor.

A quake measuring 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 occurred twice Sunday and once early Monday on Akuseki Island in the island chain in Kagoshima Prefecture, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Jolts with an epicentre near the island chain have been frequently observed since Saturday, Kyodo News quoted the agency as saying.