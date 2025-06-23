Sharjah Consultative Council discussions focus on citizens’ well-being: Chairman

SHARJAH, 23rd June, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC), commended the results of the second session of the 11th legislative term, which wrapped up two days ago.

He highlighted that this term was one of the most active in the council's history, noting the significant number of laws discussed, parliamentary questions raised during sessions, and the increased visits by council members to government departments and institutions throughout the emirate, leading to greater institutional engagement.

Al Nuaimi noted that the second session witnessed 17 council meetings, compared to 12 in the previous term. The number of laws discussed rose to 10 from 5, and the number of submitted requests increased to 205 from 150. The session concluded with 22 recommendations, doubling the 11 recorded in the first session. These figures reflect the genuine involvement of council members in addressing community issues and public affairs.

He noted that the true measure of the council's effectiveness lies in the satisfaction of citizens with the services delivered by government institutions. Inside the council’s chambers, performance is carefully assessed, and in collaboration with the Executive Council, proposals and recommendations are submitted to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Al Nuaimi stressed that dialogue with institutions is driven by public concerns and is focused on addressing citizens' needs, in line with the leadership’s vision that prioritises the well-being of the individual.

The Chairman commended Sharjah’s human-centric and socially driven approach under the guidance of the Ruler of Sharjah.

He emphasised the importance of service institutions in responding to social and health-related issues through strong engagement with the community. He further applauded the strong collaboration among all stakeholders, particularly the proactive efforts of government entities such as the Sharjah Housing Department, which plays a key role in fulfilling the needs of citizens.

He noted that during this legislative term, the council focused on establishing a more institutionalised approach, shifting from isolated sectoral efforts to tackling broader issues that impact all citizens and residents of Sharjah. He emphasised the dedication of council members to overcoming obstacles and actively engaging with the community to address their needs and support their aspirations.

He also commended Sharjah’s ongoing initiatives aimed at supporting families and children, as well as its commitment to sharing these successful experiences beyond the UAE. He highlighted the visionary leadership of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, in advancing Sharjah’s family-centred vision throughout the Arab world, through key institutions such as the Rubu' Qarn Foundation for Creating Future Leaders and the Supreme Council for Family Affairs.

Al Nuaimi also highlighted the significant achievements of the Arab Child Parliament, which brought together Arab children under one parliamentary roof, providing a platform for discussing major issues affecting childhood and proposing suitable solutions.