Islamic Forum in Sharjah launches 25th Scientific Session

SHARJAH, 23rd June, 2025 (WAM) -- The 25th Scientific Session, held under the theme “And Allah Teaches You", has officially launched in Sharjah, as announced by Dr. Majid Abdullah Bushleibi, Secretary-General of the Islamic Forum in Sharjah.

The event is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Dr. Bushleibi stated that the session’s activities will take place at Al-Maghfirah Mosque until 3rd July, with the participation of a distinguished group of specialised scholars.

The programme will feature in-depth religious lessons and scholarly initiatives aimed at promoting solid Islamic knowledge and enhancing both religious and cultural awareness within the community.

