UAE leaders congratulate Grand Duke of Luxembourg on National Day

ABU DHABI, 23rd June, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to the Grand Duke Henri and to Prime Minister Luc Frieden on the occasion.