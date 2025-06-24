Egypt condemns Iranian attacks on Qatar

CAIRO, 23rd June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Arab Republic of Egypt has expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the Iranian attacks on the State of Qatar, considering them a violation of its sovereignty, a threat to its territorial integrity, and a breach of international law and the United Nations Charter.

Egypt also affirmed its full solidarity with the State of Qatar and its support for it.

In a statement Monday, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Egypt's deep concern over the rapidly accelerating and dangerous escalation in the region, reiterating its complete rejection of all forms of military escalation or infringement on the sovereignty of states.

It also called for de-escalation and a ceasefire to preserve regional peace and security, stressing the importance of concerted regional and international efforts to contain the escalating tensions that threaten to spiral out of control, and to exert diplomatic efforts to prevent the region from slipping into further escalation and tension.

It also renewed its call for self-restraint and for dialogue and diplomatic solutions to prevail, in order to preserve the security and stability of the region.